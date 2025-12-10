🎅✨ Jingle All the Way with CRS Athletics! ✨🎄

Bundle up, lace up, and sleigh your steps at the 2025 Santa Run on December 20 at the Salt River Ball Field!

Make sure you’re not on the Naughty List — come dressed in your best Christmas costume!

🍫❄️ Warm up with steaming hot cocoa and festive snacks as we dash through the course in true holiday spirit.

🏃‍♂️ Sign-ups begin at 7:00 AM

🏁 Run starts at 8:00 AM

🎁 Incentive for the first 120 participants to sign up!

Let’s make this Santa Run the merriest mile of the year! 🎄🎁✨