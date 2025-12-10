2025 Santa Run

🎅✨ Jingle All the Way with CRS Athletics! ✨🎄
Bundle up, lace up, and sleigh your steps at the 2025 Santa Run on December 20 at the Salt River Ball Field!

Make sure you’re not on the Naughty List — come dressed in your best Christmas costume!

🍫❄️ Warm up with steaming hot cocoa and festive snacks as we dash through the course in true holiday spirit.

🏃‍♂️ Sign-ups begin at 7:00 AM
🏁 Run starts at 8:00 AM
🎁 Incentive for the first 120 participants to sign up!

Let’s make this Santa Run the merriest mile of the year! 🎄🎁✨

Details

START:
December 20 @ 7:00 am
END:
December 20 @ 9:30 am
VENUE:
Salt River Ballfields | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
CRS Athletics
Contact Email:
saltriverrecreation-athletics@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-6365
Files:
Santa-Run-Main-Flyer.png