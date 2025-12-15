2026 Referendum Election – Informational Meeting

Community members are invited to attend upcoming informational meetings regarding the 2026 Referendum Election.

These meetings will provide information on a proposed amendment to change taxable gaming per capita payments to tax-free general welfare payments. Presentations will be led by Community staff, including Doug Patterson, Community Treasurer, and Theresa Rosier, General Counsel.

All Community members are encouraged to attend and learn more about the proposed amendment and the upcoming Referendum Election. This presentation will also be shared during January SRPMIC District Meetings. See District Meeting Schedule HERE.

Salt River Tribal IDs will be required.

Event Dates & Locations

Tuesday, January 13, 2026
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Salt River Community Building
1880 N. Longmore Road, Scottsdale, AZ 852569

Thursday, January 22, 2026
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
Lehi Community Building
1231 E. Oak Street, Mesa, AZ 85203

Saturday, January 31, 2026
9:00 AM – 10:30 AM
Salt River Community Building
1880 N. Longmore Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Questions?

Election Questions (voting or election day matters):
Erica Harvier – 480-362-7465
Ardell Moore – 480-362-7465
Email: SaltRiverElections@srpmic-nsn.gov

General Welfare Questions:
Office of the General Counsel
Niccole King, Simon Goldenberg, or Theresa Rosier
480-362-7450

