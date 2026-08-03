Celebrate National Breastfeeding Month with WIC!

Join us for an afternoon of education, support, and family wellness at our National Breastfeeding Month event!
- Thursday, August 27, 2026
- 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Salt River Community Building
1880 N. Longmore Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Learn about breastfeeding and discover resources that help new and expecting families thrive. Enjoy:
- Informational tables
- Exercise demonstrations and try-outs
- Healthy snack demonstration and tasting
This year’s theme is “RISE Together: Every Breastfeeding Journey Matters.” WIC is here to help families rise with confidence, support, and care through Resilience, Interdependence, Self-Determination, and Empowerment.
Questions? Call 480-362-7300 or email WIC@SRPMIC-NSN.gov.
We look forward to seeing you there!