Celebrate National Breastfeeding Month with WIC!

Join us for an afternoon of education, support, and family wellness at our National Breastfeeding Month event!

Thursday, August 27, 2026

4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Salt River Community Building

1880 N. Longmore Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Learn about breastfeeding and discover resources that help new and expecting families thrive. Enjoy:

Informational tables

Exercise demonstrations and try-outs

Healthy snack demonstration and tasting

This year’s theme is “RISE Together: Every Breastfeeding Journey Matters.” WIC is here to help families rise with confidence, support, and care through Resilience, Interdependence, Self-Determination, and Empowerment.

Questions? Call 480-362-7300 or email WIC@SRPMIC-NSN.gov.

We look forward to seeing you there!