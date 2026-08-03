Celebrate National Breastfeeding Month with WIC!

Join us for an afternoon of education, support, and family wellness at our National Breastfeeding Month event!

  • Thursday, August 27, 2026
  • 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
  • Salt River Community Building
    1880 N. Longmore Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Learn about breastfeeding and discover resources that help new and expecting families thrive. Enjoy:

  • Informational tables
  • Exercise demonstrations and try-outs
  • Healthy snack demonstration and tasting

This year’s theme is “RISE Together: Every Breastfeeding Journey Matters.” WIC is here to help families rise with confidence, support, and care through Resilience, Interdependence, Self-Determination, and Empowerment.

Questions? Call 480-362-7300 or email WIC@SRPMIC-NSN.gov.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Details

DATE:
August 27, 2026 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Contact Name:
WIC
Contact Email:
WIC@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7300
Files:
071326-WIC-Breastfeeding-Month_Flyer.pdf