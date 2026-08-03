Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 4:00PM (This is a closed session)
- Children Investment Accounts | Doug Patterson, Kevin Stevenson
- Board Appointments (SRLF & SRCCF) | Council
- Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier
Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)
- Introduction of New Gaming Enterprise CEO | Patricia Tate
- Hyatt Studios at Riverwalk, Conditional Use Permit (CUP) | Terrollene Charley, CDD Senior Planner
- (3) IT Agreements | Rosa Soto, IT Assistant Director (PMO/APPS)
Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers – 10091 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256