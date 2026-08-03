Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 4:00PM (This is a closed session)

  • Children Investment Accounts | Doug Patterson, Kevin Stevenson
  • Board Appointments (SRLF & SRCCF) | Council
  • Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier

Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)

  • Introduction of New Gaming Enterprise CEO | Patricia Tate
  • Hyatt Studios at Riverwalk, Conditional Use Permit (CUP) | Terrollene Charley, CDD Senior Planner
  • (3) IT Agreements | Rosa Soto, IT Assistant Director (PMO/APPS)

Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers – 10091 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
DATE:
August 5, 2026 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Council Secretaries
Contact Email:
councilsecretaries@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7400
Files:
08-05-2026-Agenda.pdf