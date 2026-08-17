Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 3:00PM (This is a closed session)

  • Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report | Patricia Tate, David Ayna
  • Financial Statement Request | Joni Ramos
  • Board Application Review (Gaming – Prof) | Council
  • Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier

Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)

  • PUBLIC HEARING: Great Wolf Lodge-Dimensional Variance (26-DV-04) | Noah Katt, Planner II, CDD
  • Technical IT Agreement | Rosa Soto, Assistant IT Director
  • Trump Minors Accounts | Kevin Stevenson, Doug Patterson

Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers – 10091 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
DATE:
August 19, 2026 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Council Secretaries
Contact Email:
councilsecretaries@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7400
Files:
08-19-2026-Agenda.pdf