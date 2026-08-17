Council Meeting + Agenda

Executive Session | 3:00PM (This is a closed session)
- Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report | Patricia Tate, David Ayna
- Financial Statement Request | Joni Ramos
- Board Application Review (Gaming – Prof) | Council
- Office of General Counsel Legal Matters | Theresa Rosier
Regular Session | 5:00PM (This is an open session)
- PUBLIC HEARING: Great Wolf Lodge-Dimensional Variance (26-DV-04) | Noah Katt, Planner II, CDD
- Technical IT Agreement | Rosa Soto, Assistant IT Director
- Trump Minors Accounts | Kevin Stevenson, Doug Patterson
Location: SRPMIC Council Chambers – 10091 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256