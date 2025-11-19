Council Meeting Agenda – November 19, 2025

THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)

* Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report

* Election Ordinance Technical Changes

* Public Safety Question

* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)

*PUBLIC HEARING: Osborn Road Proposed Road and Utility Easement

*Introduction of New Police Officers

*Farm to School Grant Program

*Agricultural and Maintenance Yard Leases

*Election Ordinance Technical Changes

*Resolution for General Welfare Assistance and Senior Payment

*Resolutions for (3) IT Agreements