Council Meeting Agenda – October 29, 2025

THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* Devco Digital Billboards
* Civil Traffic Fines
* Senior Meeting Agenda
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
> PUBLIC HEARING: 1) McClintock Drive Digital Billboard 2) Loop 202 Digital Billboard
> Associated Farms: (2) Conditional Use Permits
> Announcement of Appointments of Judicial Selection Committee members

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
October 29 @ 5:00 pm
END:
October 29 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Council Secretaries
Contact Email:
erica.harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
4803627466
Files:
10-29-2025-AGENDA-1.pdf