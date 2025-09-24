Council Meeting Agenda – September 24, 2025

THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* SRPD IGA for Detention Transports
* Contract Issue
* Board Appointments (SR Devco)
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters
– Housing Project Proposal

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
>Divorce Ordinance
>Code Amendments
>401(K) Plans for Salt River Community Golf Enterprises (SRCGE) and SR Shared Services
>SRP Canal Road License Agreement
>Prisoner Transport Agreement
>Announcement of Board Appointments (SR Devco)

 

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
September 24 @ 5:00 pm
END:
September 24 @ 7:00 pm
VENUE:
Council Chambers | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Council Secretaries
Contact Email:
erica.harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
4803627466
Files:
09-24-2025-AGENDA-1.pdf