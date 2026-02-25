All youth and families are invited to the 2026 Salt River EDUCATION FAIR on Thursday, April 2, in the Accelerated Learning Academy gymnasium (4827 N. Country Club Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85256). This year’s showcase, “From Roots to STEM,” will highlight the amazing programs and partnerships that root us in Community, language, and culture, while at the same time allow us to extend our branches and STEMs into Indigenous futures of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The annual Education Fair is proudly hosted by Salt River Schools and is a perfect event for families with children ages pre-school to preteen, although there will be resources available for all ages. As always, this event is FREE; this year we’ll highlight student science fair projects, a robot-making contest judged by Miss Indian Arizona, a youth photography exhibit, and cultural art demonstrations! We have some great prizes and giveaways planned, plus a tradish-ish O’odham dinner planned by award-winning Chef Shannon Reina (while supplies last, so get there early!).

Stay tuned for more info: www.SaltRiverSchools.org!