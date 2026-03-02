Find Hope and Healing at the NAMI Family Support Group

Caring for a loved one with a mental health condition is a journey of both love and immense challenge. Join our NAMI Family Support Group at the River People Health Center (RPHC) to find a community that truly understands.
Led by facilitator Roshawnda Charley, this group offers a safe, non-judgmental space to share experiences, gain practical coping skills, and prioritize your own emotional and spiritual well-being.
WHEN: Every 1st Wednesday of the month from 12 -1 PM
WHERE: 3203-Vegĭ Doa’ag-Vii Kxwet (Red Mountain)
3rd Floor of RPHC
FACILITATORS: Roshawnda Charley
Come for the support, stay for the healing.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
CALL (480) 362-6948
Health & Human Services