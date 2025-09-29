Free Community Animal Health Clinic

Free Animal Health Event for Community Dogs and Cats

Salt River Ballfields 1839 N. Longmore Rd.

SRPMIC members and residents of the Community are eligible with Tribal ID or proof of residency

Pets must be brought in by legal owner, age 18+

Cats must be in their own carrier and dogs must be on a leash

Exams are by appointment only and include:

Health exam/screening, vaccines, flea/tick treatment, microchipping, heartworm prevention, and addressing any medical concerns

One appointment required for each pet

Book appointments online at nagifoundation.org/appointment