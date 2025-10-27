Community Recreational Services Athletic Division FYSL Youth Basketball League Registration Opens Monday, October 27!
Calling all young athletes are you ready to hit the court? Our FYSL Youth Basketball League is open to Kindergarten through 5th Grade players! It’s the perfect opportunity to learn the game, make new friends, and build teamwork and confidence — all in a fun and supportive environment.
Coaches & Parents: Don’t miss your chance to register your Player or Team! Click the link below to secure your spot before spaces fill up!
Team Registration: https://sugeni.us/VFuQ
Free Agent Player Registration: https://sugeni.us/VFFs
For more information, contact CRS Athletic Coordinator Robin Hendricks at 480-362-5785