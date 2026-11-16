Description: Happy U.S. Antibiotic Awareness Week (USAAW)! HHS Antimicrobial Stewardship Program is celebrating USAAW, which is every year from November 18th- 24th to raise awareness of the importance of appropriate antibiotic and antifungal use and the threat antimicrobial resistance poses to people, animal, plants, and their shared environment.

Employees can participate by reviewing the attached Be Antibiotics Aware! education materials and completing the short Employee Knowledge Survey.

Complete the survey and earn 5 WellPath points!

Once completed, please return your completed survey to aylin.unal@srpmic-nsn.gov subject line “USAAW Survey”. The last day to submit the survey is Wednesday November 25th!

Take a few minutes to learn something new and how you can fight the threat of antimicrobial resistance!

Date: November 16 – 25, 2026

WellPath Incentive: When Employee Knowledge Survey is completed and returned to HHS, HHS will submit a roster for participation to WellPath. No reporting is necessary.

Information: Aylin Unal | Aylin.Unal@SRPMIC-nsn.gov