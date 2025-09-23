Higher Ed Scholarship Orientation

The Salt River Higher Education Program offers early college outreach, financial assistance, and education career advising to enrolled SRPMIC members through our new orientation sessions!

Got Higher ED plans? Let us help you meet your goals and our scholarship program application deadline!

Join us at the next orientation session on Thursday, Oct. 2, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Education Board Room. 4836 N. Center St. Scottsdale, AZ 85256. Another session will be held virtually via MS Teams on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4-5 p.m. Call the Higher Education Program at 480-362-2547 for the link.