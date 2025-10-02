QUARTERLY LEHI DISTRICT MEETING @ EVERGREEN

Council Members Michael Dallas, Sr. and Deanna Scabby, Lehi District Representatives

Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 10:00 am

Evergreen Neighborhood Center – 12275 E. Fairmount Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

For the district meeting agenda, please visit the SRPMIC Council District Meeting information website: https://tinyurl.com/SRPMICDMs

——————————————————————————————————————

SRPMIC Council Information: https://tinyurl.com/MeetingsCouncil

SRPMIC Council Secretaries Office: (480) 362-7469.