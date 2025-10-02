Quarterly Lehi District Meeting @ Evergreen

QUARTERLY LEHI DISTRICT MEETING @ EVERGREEN

Council Members Michael Dallas, Sr. and Deanna Scabby, Lehi District Representatives

Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 10:00 am

Evergreen Neighborhood Center – 12275 E. Fairmount AvenueScottsdale, AZ 85256

For the district meeting agenda, please visit the SRPMIC Council District Meeting information website: https://tinyurl.com/SRPMICDMs

——————————————————————————————————————

SRPMIC Council Information: https://tinyurl.com/MeetingsCouncil
SRPMIC Council Secretaries Office: (480) 362-7469.

Details

EVENT CATEGORY:
Council
START:
October 18 @ 10:00 am
END:
October 18 @ 12:00 pm
VENUE:
Contact Name:
Tamar Ramos
Contact Email:
tamar.ramos@srpmic-nsn.gov
Contact Phone:
480-362-7469
Files: