Senior Services Boo Bash

Get in the Halloween spirit with a spooktacularly fun costume contest and ghoulishly good music. It’s sure to be a frightfully good time!

Costume Contest, Food, Music & Prizes

Thurs., Oct. 23 | 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
10 a.m. – doors open | 10:45 – 11:45 a.m. – meal served
10-11 a.m. – costume signup | 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – costume voting | 12:45 p.m. – winners announced

Senior Services events are for adults only. No children or infants under 18 years allowed.

Questions? 480.362.7565

October 23 @ 10:30 am
October 23 @ 12:30 pm
Talking Stick Resort | Scottsdale, AZ
Byron Silversmith
byron.silversmith@srpmic-nsn.gov
480.362.7565
