SRES Parent Advisory Committee

Salt River Elementary School parents, guardians, and caregivers are invited to join the SRES Parent Advisory Committee on Thursday, November 12, from 5:30 – 6:30 pm in the CRC. Park in the lot off Center Street. Enter through the school’s front entrance. Learn about and help plan for what’s happening in your child’s school!

This upcoming meeting we will discuss the SRS Academic Calendar for the 2027-28 & 2028-29 school year. Your input and participation are important to your child’s education and the success of SRES!

Questions?
Call: 480-362-2400
Visit: SRES.SaltRiverSchools.org

Details

CATEGORY:
  • Education
DATE:
November 12, 2026 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
VENUE:
Salt River Elementary School | Scottsdale, AZ
Contact Name:
Maria Chavez
Contact Email:
Maria.Chavez@saltriverschools.org
Contact Phone:
480-362-2400
Files:
SRES-PAC-Meeting-111226.pdf