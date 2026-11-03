Salt River Elementary School parents, guardians, and caregivers are invited to join the SRES Parent Advisory Committee on Thursday, November 12, from 5:30 – 6:30 pm in the CRC. Park in the lot off Center Street. Enter through the school’s front entrance. Learn about and help plan for what’s happening in your child’s school!

This upcoming meeting we will discuss the SRS Academic Calendar for the 2027-28 & 2028-29 school year. Your input and participation are important to your child’s education and the success of SRES!

Questions?

Call: 480-362-2400

Visit: SRES.SaltRiverSchools.org