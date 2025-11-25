Tester Page

The First Day of Christmas is Monday, December 1st, 2025. You should start on this day.

Challengers who complete the challenge successfully will earn 50 WellPath points.

At the end of the Challenge complete the online evaluation and submit your completed tracker to wellness@srpmic-nsn.gov to earn 50 WellPath points. Questions? wellness@srpmic-nsn.gov.

Building a Routine Each day, you’ll add a new exercise and repeat all previous days’ exercises—just like the “12 Days of Christmas.” 12 Days of Fitness Day 1 Do Day 1 exercise. Day 2 Do Day 2 exercise, then Day 1. Day 3 Do Day 3 exercise, then Days 2 + 1. Day 4 Do Day 4 exercise, then Days 3 + 2 + 1. Day 5 Do Day 5 exercise, then Days 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 6 Do Day 6 exercise, then Days 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 7 Do Day 7 exercise, then Days 6 + 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 8 Do Day 8 exercise, then Days 7 + 6 + 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 9 Do Day 9 exercise, then Days 8 + 7 + 6 + 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 10 Do Day 10 exercise, then Days 9 + 8 + 7 + 6 + 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 11 Do Day 11 exercise, then Days 10 + 9 + 8 + 7 + 6 + 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1. Day 12 Do Day 12 exercise, then Days 11 + 10 + 9 + 8 + 7 + 6 + 5 + 4 + 3 + 2 + 1.

Day 13 – 31

REPEAT! There you go! That’s your 12-days of CHRISTmas. Now you have your daily routine to use for the rest of December. Hence, the 30-day, 12 days of CHRISTmas Challenge!

Please modify or replace any exercise which you feel is difficult to perform and could cause injury.

12 Days of CHRISTmas Challenge Resources

Challenge Routines Examples

Using the hymnals to stay on track with your exercise progression during the 12 Days of Christmas:

Use the tracker to mark down when you complete your exercises each day. You will sign and turn in the tracker at the end of the challenge in addition to completing an online evaluation. After the 12th Day of Christmas, you will simply repeat the exercises for the 12th Day of Christmas (in the order of the song) 10 more days before the end of December.

12 Days of Fitness Routine from Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Here’s a video from Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation showing the example exercise routine. The lady, Janessa is doing the advanced routine, the man, Alan is doing a modified routine to make it easier. However you should consider modifying the routine using the resources from this page to match your interests and to adapt to your current fitness level. VG P&R Tracker

“Boxer” 12-Days of CHRISTmas Routine Boxer Tracker | Boxer Hymnal

“Core” 12-Days of CHRISTmas Routine Core Tracker | Core Hymnal

Creat Your Own: 12-Days of CHRISTmas Routine Create Your Own Routine Tracker