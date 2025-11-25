2025 HOLIDAY TRASH SCHEDULE 🚮
Our offices will be closed on Thursday, December 25th in observance of Christmas and Thursday, January 1st in observance of New Year’s Day.
🎄CHRISTMAS 2025 🎄
All residential domestic trash will be serviced as scheduled on Tuesday, December 23rd and Friday, December 26th.
All residential recycle will be serviced on Wednesday, December 24th.
🎆NEW YEARS 2026🎆
All residential trash and recycle will be serviced as scheduled.
No interruptions.
Please have your containers out in your designated pick-up area by 6:00 AM for servicing.
Thank you & have a wonderful & joyous holiday!