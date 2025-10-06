25-26 SY Salt River Schools Education Board Regular Session: In-person
Monday, October 6, 2025
OPEN PUBLIC MEETING
25-26 SY SALT RIVER SCHOOLS EDUCATION BOARD MEETING (Regular) at 5:15 p.m. Meeting doors will be open at 4:45 PM.
EDUCATION BOARD ROOM 4836 North Center, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Stay connected and informed! Visit www.SaltRiverSchools.org for the most updated school information, as well as our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages!
25-26 SY Salt River Schools Education Board Regular Session: In-person