Basic Wildland Training
This 40-hour training program provides essential knowledge & skills for aspiring wildland firefighters.
40 Hour Training
Training Dates: January 12th – January 16th Monday – Friday; 8 AM – 5 PM
• Must prepare and pass test modules to receive certification
• Monetary Award for successful completion
Courses Include:
• Basic Wildland Firefighter Training (S-130)
• Intro to Wildland Fire Behavior (S-190)
• Introduction to fire leadership (L-180)
• Hands-on field exercises to apply classroom skills
Use these skills & certifications to apply for future job opportunities
Eligibility Requirements:
• Enrolled SRPMIC Members
• 18-24 Years of age
• HS Diploma/GED
• Limited spots – Get your application in early
• Application Available:
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
• Application Due:
Friday, December 19th by 4 PM
• Required Documents:
Completed application, Tribal ID & copy of HS Diploma/GED.
In partnership with the Salt River Fire Department & Community Employment.
Questions? Please contact Community Employment at 480-362-7950