Basic Wildland Training

This 40-hour training program provides essential knowledge & skills for aspiring wildland firefighters.

40 Hour Training

Training Dates: January 12th – January 16th Monday – Friday; 8 AM – 5 PM

• Must prepare and pass test modules to receive certification

• Monetary Award for successful completion

Courses Include:

• Basic Wildland Firefighter Training (S-130)

• Intro to Wildland Fire Behavior (S-190)

• Introduction to fire leadership (L-180)

• Hands-on field exercises to apply classroom skills

Use these skills & certifications to apply for future job opportunities

Eligibility Requirements:

• Enrolled SRPMIC Members

• 18-24 Years of age

• HS Diploma/GED

• Limited spots – Get your application in early



• Application Available:

Wednesday, December 3, 2025



• Application Due:

Friday, December 19th by 4 PM



• Required Documents:

Completed application, Tribal ID & copy of HS Diploma/GED.

In partnership with the Salt River Fire Department & Community Employment.



Questions? Please contact Community Employment at 480-362-7950