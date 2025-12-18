Career Start Work Program
Career Start is developed to support SRPMIC High School Juniors & Seniors to pursue Work Study. This wonderful opportunity will allow eligible students to qualify their work hours toward 1/2 High School Graduation credit.
Start developing your work skills early!
Application Availability Dates:
Available: Monday, December 29, 2025
Deadline: Friday, January 9, 2026 by 4 pm
Limited worksites available, get your completed applications in early.
Eligibility Criteria:
• Enrolled SRPMIC Member
• Active High School Junior & Senior (verification required)
• Pursuing for Work Student for 1/2 H.S. Graduation Credit
• GPA of 2.5 & above
• Ability to work 15 hours a week starting February 2026
Work Program Dates:
February 2, 2026 – April 24, 2026
ROP: $15.15/Hr.
In Partnership with Community Employment & SRPMIC Departments
For any questions, please contact Community Employment at 480-362-7950