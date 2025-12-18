Career Start Work Program

Career Start is developed to support SRPMIC High School Juniors & Seniors to pursue Work Study. This wonderful opportunity will allow eligible students to qualify their work hours toward 1/2 High School Graduation credit.

Start developing your work skills early!

Application Availability Dates:

Available: Monday, December 29, 2025

Deadline : Friday, January 9, 2026 by 4 pm



Limited worksites available, get your completed applications in early.

Eligibility Criteria:

• Enrolled SRPMIC Member

• Active High School Junior & Senior (verification required)

• Pursuing for Work Student for 1/2 H.S. Graduation Credit

• GPA of 2.5 & above

• Ability to work 15 hours a week starting February 2026

Work Program Dates:

February 2, 2026 – April 24, 2026

ROP: $15.15/Hr.

In Partnership with Community Employment & SRPMIC Departments



For any questions, please contact Community Employment at 480-362-7950