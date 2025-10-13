Join the Spirit of Giving! The Youth Services’ Teen Wolf Mentorship Program invites you to take part in our Community Food & Coat Drive to help support those in need during the colder months.

We’re collecting nonperishable food items and clean, gently used or new coats (all sizes welcome!) from October 1 – November 25.

💙 Drop-off locations include Ske:g Himdag Ki, CRS Social Suite, River People Health Center, and Human Resources.

Every donation makes a difference — let’s come together with kindness and community spirit!

For more information, call (480) 362-3501