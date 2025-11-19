THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.
3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* Gaming Enterprise Monthly Report
* Election Ordinance Technical Changes
* Public Safety Question
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters
5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
*PUBLIC HEARING: Osborn Road Proposed Road and Utility Easement
*Introduction of New Police Officers
*Farm to School Grant Program
*Agricultural and Maintenance Yard Leases
*Election Ordinance Technical Changes
*Resolution for General Welfare Assistance and Senior Payment
*Resolutions for (3) IT Agreements