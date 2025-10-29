THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)

* Devco Digital Billboards

* Civil Traffic Fines

* Senior Meeting Agenda

* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)

> PUBLIC HEARING: 1) McClintock Drive Digital Billboard 2) Loop 202 Digital Billboard

> Associated Farms: (2) Conditional Use Permits

> Announcement of Appointments of Judicial Selection Committee members