THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.
3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* SRPD IGA for Detention Transports
* Contract Issue
* Board Appointments (SR Devco)
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters
– Housing Project Proposal
5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
>Divorce Ordinance
>Code Amendments
>401(K) Plans for Salt River Community Golf Enterprises (SRCGE) and SR Shared Services
>SRP Canal Road License Agreement
>Prisoner Transport Agreement
>Announcement of Board Appointments (SR Devco)