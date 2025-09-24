THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE SRPMIC COUNCIL CHAMBERS LOCATED AT 10091 E. OSBORN ROAD, SCOTTSDALE, AZ, 85256.

3:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)

* SRPD IGA for Detention Transports

* Contract Issue

* Board Appointments (SR Devco)

* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

– Housing Project Proposal

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)

>Divorce Ordinance

>Code Amendments

>401(K) Plans for Salt River Community Golf Enterprises (SRCGE) and SR Shared Services

>SRP Canal Road License Agreement

>Prisoner Transport Agreement

>Announcement of Board Appointments (SR Devco)