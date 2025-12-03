THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE LEHI COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 1231 E. OAK STREET, MESA, AZ 85203.
1:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)
* Truancy Code Updates
* RME Pow Wow
* No Mac Project
* Audit Committee Request
* Saddleback Contract
*Board Appointment (Education – 1 Community Member)
* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters
5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)
*PUBLIC HEARING: No Mac – Proposed Business Lease, Rezoning, and Conditional Use Permits
*General Welfare Election Announcement
*Osborn Road Proposed Road and Utility Easement
*Truancy Code Updates
*CY2026 12% Gaming Grant Inter-Governmental Agreements
*Announcement of Board Appointment (Education – 1 Community Member)