THIS WEEK’S COUNCIL MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE LEHI COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 1231 E. OAK STREET, MESA, AZ 85203.

1:00pm EXECUTIVE SESSION (THIS IS A CLOSED SESSION.)

* RME Pow Wow

* No Mac Project

* Audit Committee Request

* Saddleback Contract

*Board Appointment (Education – 1 Community Member)

* Office of General Counsel Legal Matters

5:00pm REGULAR SESSION (THIS IS AN OPEN SESSION.)

*PUBLIC HEARING: No Mac – Proposed Business Lease, Rezoning, and Conditional Use Permits

*General Welfare Election Announcement

*Osborn Road Proposed Road and Utility Easement

*Truancy Code Updates

*CY2026 12% Gaming Grant Inter-Governmental Agreements

*Announcement of Board Appointment (Education – 1 Community Member)