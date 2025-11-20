Food/Clothing Drive Benefiting SR Food Bank & Helping Hands Thrift Store

In the spirit of partnership and generosity, Salt River Food Bank, Helping Hands, and the Salt River Business Owners Association have launched a food drive to fill the shelves of the Community Food Bank to serve Community members and their families. There will be donation boxes for Helping Hands and the Community Food Bank at various locations throughout SRPMIC. These boxes are a collaborative effort between the Food Bank, Helping Hand and the Salt River Business Owners Association ( SRBOA).

We are asking for nonperishable food items and gently used clothing.

When the boxes are full, simply call the number on the flyer for pickup. Any items purchased through the QR code will be shipped directly to the office of Dallas Construction, and David Dallas will consolidate and deliver them to the Food Bank to avoid overwhelming with numerous small deliveries.

We are also coordinating the food drive with other businesses. A drive will also be hosted by Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona, which will amplify our collective impact. With these combined efforts, we are confident we will make a meaningful difference for families in need this holiday season.