It’s time to light up the season! ✨

We’re excited to invite you, your department, your family, your community group, anyone ready to shine, to be part of the 2025 Holiday Light Parade!

This year’s parade takes place on Saturday December 6, 2025, and kicks off at 5:30 PM. Staging begins at 3 PM at the Salt River Baseball Field, and the parade will travel north along Longmore Road to Osborn Road.

If you love lights, laughter, and holiday spirit, this is the perfect chance to show off your creativity.

And yes, we’ll be judging! This year’s categories include:

🎄 Best Use of Lights

🎁 Most Festive

✨ Best Originality

🌟 Best Theme

🚶 Best Walking Group

🏆 Best Overall Department

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Best Overall Community Group or Family

Whether you’re decorating a float, marching with your team, or bringing holiday magic in a way only you can, we want to see you there!

Applications are due by Monday, December 1, so don’t wait.



Let’s make this year’s parade the brightest one yet!

Grab your lights, gather your team, and help us celebrate the season together.