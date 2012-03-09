Please be advised that Nammo, headquartered in Mesa, will be conducting planned activities at the company’s Plant 4 Desert Firing Range Test Area, near Higley Road, north of the 202, on Monday through Thursday, March 9-12, 2026. Test activity will commence each day at 8:00am and conclude no later than 4:30pm – and it will be loud.

Safety is a high priority for Nammo. We have rigorous testing rules and procedures we follow. There exists a very low possibility of fragmentation (shattered pieces resulting from testing), in the immediate northern area of the testing location, that calls for awareness and caution in the area at and around the Salt River Project Canal.

The site is located in Mesa, however we anticipate that residents of SRPMIC, particularly those in Lehi, as well as the mining crew at Salt River Materials Group, may hear the noise (and possibly feel sound wave vibrations) associated with these activities. The activities, contained within the company’s range, are scheduled as stated above, and we plan to send a follow-up communication when all activities are complete.

If you have questions, please send an email to NDSCommunications@nammo.us.