🚧118TH PLACE CLOSURE🚧
MESQUITE TRAILS SIDEWALK & DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3 TO 12, 2025
As part of the Mesquite Trails Sidewalk and Drainage Improvement project, 118th Place will be closed from December 3 to 12, 2025 for waterline replacement and installation of new drainage culverts.
Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the affected area.
CONTRACTOR: Jeved Construction
Any questions, contact Salvador Garcia, Drainage and Irrigation Manager at (480) 362-7801 or email salvador.garcia@srpmic-nsn.gov