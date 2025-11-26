🚧118TH PLACE CLOSURE🚧

MESQUITE TRAILS SIDEWALK & DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 3 TO 12, 2025

As part of the Mesquite Trails Sidewalk and Drainage Improvement project, 118th Place will be closed from December 3 to 12, 2025 for waterline replacement and installation of new drainage culverts.

Detour signs will be posted to guide drivers around the affected area.

CONTRACTOR: Jeved Construction

Any questions, contact Salvador Garcia, Drainage and Irrigation Manager at (480) 362-7801 or email salvador.garcia@srpmic-nsn.gov