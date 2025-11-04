NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

In accordance with the SRPMIC Code of Ordinances, Ordinance Number SRO-355-2010, a public hearing on a New Liquor License Application for Hampton Inn & Suites East Talking Stick located at 9550 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85256. This hearing will be held at the SRPMIC Community Regulatory Agency (CRA) on November 20, 2025, at 10:00 am at 8840 E. Chaparral Rd., Suite 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 (Conference Room). Petitions and testimony will be heard from persons in favor of or opposed to the issuance of a liquor license that reside in the Community or own or lease property located within the Community that is in close proximity to the proposed premises. To request for additional information regarding this application, contact Special Investigator Rolanda Reuter at (480) 362-5499.