Notice of Public Hearing

In accordance with the SRPMIC Code of Ordinances, Ordinance Number SRO-355-2010, a public hearing on a Liquor License Application for Ventura Market, LLC located at 9211 E. Via De Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85258, shall be held at the SRPMIC Community Regulatory Agency (CRA) on November 24, 2025, at 10:00 am, at 8840 E. Chaparral Rd., Suite 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 (Conference Room).

Petitions and testimony will be heard from persons in favor of or opposed to the issuance of a liquor license that reside in the Community, or own or lease property located within the Community that is in close proximity to the proposed premises.

To request for additional information regarding this application, contact Special Investigator Bambii Lewis at (480) 362-3468.