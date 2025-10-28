LEHI CEMETERY GROUND CONSTRUCTION

(Horne Alignment at Lehi Cemetery Ground Entrance)

NOTICE OF RESTRICTED CEMETERY ACCESS DURING CONSTRUCITON

By

DALLAS CONSTRUCITON, LLC. & PRO ENTERPRISE

Date: October 28, 2025

Duration: Phased construction until completion

Reason:

• Beginning Tuesday, October 29, 2025, at 7:00 a.m., the roadway and fence subcontractors will begin construction of the cemetery roadway, entrance gate, and perimeter fencing at the Lehi Cemetery Grounds.

• During construction, alternative access will be provided from Thomas Road for cemetery visitors and first responders. Community members may experience temporary delays while moving around construction equipment as crews complete the new permanent roadway system.

• Please watch for construction crews, barricades, and directional signage to guide you safely in and out of the cemetery grounds.

• Access to Xalychidom Piipaash Nyvaash will remain open and unrestricted throughout construction.

• A moving closure will be in effect as new roadway sections are built; the closure areas will shift as work progresses. Please avoid using the west Lehi Cemetery entrance until construction is complete.

Contacts:

Vince Moore – Superintendent

📞 (623) 521-3701

Leroy Little – ECS Project Manager

📞 (480) 362-6694

We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this important improvement project.

Thank you for your understanding.