The Phoenix Zoo is offering two exciting opportunities for high school students interested in wildlife, conservation, and leadership. Applications are open March 1 through May 31 for the ZooTeens Volunteer Program and the Trailblazers Youth Advisory Council, both designed for students entering grades 9–12 during the 2026–2027 school year.

These programs provide teens with the chance to build professional skills, gain hands-on experience, and connect with others who share a passion for animals and the natural world.

ZooTeens Volunteer Program

ZooTeens is a volunteer program where teens can expand their understanding of animals, conservation, and the environment while developing valuable professional and life skills. Participants help engage and educate guests through interactive activities and assist with animal interactions at locations such as Harmony Farm and the Thunderbird Charities Equine Facilities.

This program is ideal for students who want to:

Learn more about animals and conservation

Explore potential careers in wildlife and environmental fields

Gain customer service and communication experience

Meet new friends and serve as role models for visitors

Requirements include:

Enrollment in grades 9–12 during the 2026–2027 school year

Participation in orientation, trainings, and a mid-year meeting

Commitment to a full year of service from August through May

One five-hour volunteer shift per month on weekends

More information: phoenixzoo.org/zooteens

Trailblazers Youth Advisory Council

The Trailblazers Youth Advisory Council is a leadership program that allows teens to actively shape youth engagement programming at the Phoenix Zoo while building professional and leadership skills. Participants collaborate with peers and zoo staff to help design programs, develop outreach strategies, and support conservation education efforts.

Trailblazers will:

Provide input on engaging and meaningful youth opportunities

Help design innovative youth-focused programs aligned with conservation goals

Participate in leadership development and conservation lessons

Work together on a team service-learning project

The program runs August through May and includes a full-day orientation, monthly meetings, and an end-of-year project showcase.

How to Apply

Both programs are accepting applications March 1 through May 31. Interested students should review program requirements and apply directly through the Phoenix Zoo.

ZooTeens: zooteens@phoenixzoo.org

zooteens@phoenixzoo.org Trailblazers: trailblazers@phoenixzoo.org

These opportunities are a great way for teens to develop leadership skills, gain hands-on experience, and contribute to wildlife conservation while connecting with peers who share similar interests.