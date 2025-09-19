📢 SRPMIC Public Service Announcement

Pinworms at the Salt River

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

From the Community Development Department – Environmental Protection & Natural Resources

⚠️ Protect Yourself and Your Family

Try not to swallow the water.

Besides parasites, the water may contain bacteria that can make you ill if you ingest too much. Wash your hands thoroughly.

Use soap after playing in the water and especially before eating. Recreate in areas where water is flowing.

Parasites are more likely found in extreme shallows, or where water is slow-moving or not moving at all.

🪱 About Pinworms

Pinworms (also called threadworms) are tiny parasitic worms that live in the digestive tract.

, but they do cause an uncomfortable itch and are highly contagious. Pinworms spread when contaminated water or surfaces are ingested, often by touching your mouth with unwashed hands.

Treatment:

If you or someone in your household is infected, over-the-counter medication is available at your local pharmacy. You can also consult your doctor.

📌 Reminder

The purpose of this announcement is not to scare or prohibit you from enjoying the Salt River, but to make you aware of potential risks and how to prevent them.

📞 Contact: CDD Admin 480-362-7600

📧 Email: EPNR@SRPMIC-NSN.GOV