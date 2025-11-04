Public Notice Education Board: 25-26 SY Salt River Schools Superintendent Stakeholder Committee

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Members of the Salt River Schools’ Governing Board may be in attendance at:

EVENT: Salt River Schools Superintendent Stakeholder Committee

TIME: 6:00 PM- 7:30 PM

LOCATION: EDUCATION BOARD ROOM 4836 North Center, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

(A Quorum May Exist But No Board Action Will Take Place)

Stay connected and informed! Visit www.SaltRiverSchools.org for the most updated school information, as well as our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages!