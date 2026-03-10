🚧 STREET MAINTENANCE 🚧

🛣️ Phase 2 – Chip Seal

📅 Monday, March 23 to Friday, April 3, 2026

A chip sealing project is scheduled to being on Monday, March 23, 2025, throughout the Community.

A chip seal is a cost‑effective treatment where liquid asphalt is topped with compacted rock chips to extend pavement life by 5–7 years and improve the driving surface.

The project will cover roughly 16 miles of roadway. Access will be maintained with minor restrictions.

Thank you for your cooperation during this important maintenance effort!