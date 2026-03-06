Register: 2026 ASU Prayer Run

Starting at sunrise on Saturday, March 28, 2026 the Labriola National American Indian Data Center, an Indigenous Library at Arizona State University, is leading a Prayer Run to bless the Labriola Center and Indigenous support spaces at ASU Tempe Campus.

The run is open to community members, and ASU Indigenous students, faculty, and staff. As an Indigenous led library, we believe running is medicine and intrinsically connected to many of our Indigenous cultures and traditions. The Prayer Run begins at Svegĭ Do’ag (Red Mountain), continues to “A” Mountain, and ends at Moahdak Do’ag (South Mountain). As a relay, participants will run a distance and a pace that is comfortable for themselves.

Tentative Agenda (times are approximations):

6:20 am (Sunrise) – Meet at Red Mountain at Sunrise Hill

7:00 am – Start run from Sunrise Hill

9:30 am – Meet up at Ske:g Himdag Ki:

Noon – Arrive at ASU Tempe – ASU Labriola Center

Noon – 2:00 pm – Lunch at ASU American Indian Student Support Services

2:00 pm – Continue run to South Mountain

5:00 pm – Conclude at South Mountain

How to support:

We are accepting donations for runners! Donations can be dropped off at the Labriola Center ASU Tempe Hayden Library, room 204.

For more information, contact us at:

labriola@asu.edu or 480-580-6633