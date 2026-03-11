Join Adaptive Recreation for our Eggs for Everyone Easter Egg Hunt, a fun and inclusive event open to all ages. Participants can explore and collect eggs at their own pace in a safe, welcoming, and supportive environment.

Two sessions will be offered:

Session 1 – March 26: Sensory-friendly session designed for participants who benefit from a quieter, calmer setting.

Session 2 – April 1: Open hunt session for participants and their families.

Families and siblings are welcome to join in the fun. A calm zone will be available throughout the event for anyone who may need a break, and participants will also have the opportunity to take a special photo with the Easter Bunny!

Spots are limited. Registration opens March 13–20.



Register: https://sugeni.us/einO

For more information, please email CRS Adaptive Recreation at crsadaptive@srpmic-nsn.gov

The Adaptive Recreation Program is designed for individuals with documented disabilities, including those with an IEP, 504 Plan, or DDD eligibility. The program supports community members who may benefit from additional accommodations to participate in CRS programs.