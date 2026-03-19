Register: Positive Coaches Alliance

Join Community Recreational Services Athletics Division for a Positive Coaches Alliance Coaching Workshop designed to support and strengthen our coaching community.

This interactive session focuses on helping coaches create a positive sports environment while developing athletes both on and off the field. Attendees will learn strategies to build confidence, character, and life skills through sports.

Date: April 8

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: CRS Social Suite

1880 N Longmore Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Who Should Attend:

Open to SRPMIC members and mandatory for Youth Sports Coaches

Register: https://sugeni.us/VypS

For more information, please contact the CRS Athletics Division at (480) 362-6365.

Let’s continue building a strong, positive sports culture for our youth and community.