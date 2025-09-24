In Loving Memory of

Jakeb Anthony Pacheco

November 26, 2003 – September 12, 2025

Beloved Son of Candace Lewis and Rosario Pacheco

Cherished Brother, Father, Adored Grandson, Great-Grandson,

Nephew, Cousin and Dear Friend.

Wake Services

Friday, October 3, 2025

6pm-10pm

Salt River Memorial Hall

9849 E. Earll Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

All Choirs Welcome

Overnight Service

Cheryl Marez Residence

4692 N. Mesa Dr

Funeral Service

Saturday, October 4, 2025

8am

Memorial Hall

Burial

St. Francis Cemetery

9848 E. Earll Dr.

Meal following

Memorial Hall Dining Room

*Food Donations Welcome*



No Alcohol, Drugs, No Gang attire allowed.