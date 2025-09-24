In Loving Memory of
Jakeb Anthony Pacheco
November 26, 2003 – September 12, 2025
Beloved Son of Candace Lewis and Rosario Pacheco
Cherished Brother, Father, Adored Grandson, Great-Grandson,
Nephew, Cousin and Dear Friend.
Wake Services
Friday, October 3, 2025
6pm-10pm
Salt River Memorial Hall
9849 E. Earll Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
All Choirs Welcome
Overnight Service
Cheryl Marez Residence
4692 N. Mesa Dr
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 4, 2025
8am
Memorial Hall
Burial
St. Francis Cemetery
9848 E. Earll Dr.
Meal following
Memorial Hall Dining Room
*Food Donations Welcome*
No Alcohol, Drugs, No Gang attire allowed.