Special Needs Resources Program 2025 November Calendar

SNRP invite you to share these highlights or participate in classes, conferences, events, or trainings.

Salt River Vocational Rehabilitation

Can help you create an individualized path to employment. Call SRVR to learn more at the next upcoming orientation.

480-362-2650

NAMI

Virtual Town Hall: Mental Health Treatment and the Court System.

Learning objectives offered by Subject Matter Experts share overview of the court system where individuals with mental health conditions are disproportionately represented.

https://nami-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PlFm1cEmRDKLwaqmUefw-w#/registration

Webinar

November 13th

1 – 2:30 pm

VRATE

Vision Rehabilitation and Technology Expo

for people living with low vision, blindness, and Deaf-Blind.

Great opportunity to connect, learn, and empower yourself.

https://vrate.org/registration/

Ability 360 Campus/Phoenix

Nov 14th

9 am – 4 pm

Mental Health America

Learn what you can do to help.

Review the guide for resources and information.

Getting started: A guide for new mental health caregivers

https://mhanational.org/guide-for-new-mental-health-caregivers/

Ongoing

bpHope

Tips and Advice for Living with a Child or Teen with Bipolar.

Articles, advice, and information available.

Free downloads and free newsletters.

Living Well | Bipolar Relationships & Bipolar Family Support or

https://www.bphope.com/tips-living-with-a-kids-child-or-teen-with-bipolar/

Ongoing

Child Crisis Arizona

Anger Management for Kids

Learn skills and techniques to help your child with their anger management.

Complete course at your own pace.

https://www.childcrisisaz.org/what-we-do/online-courses

Ongoing