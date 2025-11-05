Special Needs Resources Program 2025 November Calendar
SNRP invite you to share these highlights or participate in classes, conferences, events, or trainings.
Salt River Vocational Rehabilitation
Can help you create an individualized path to employment. Call SRVR to learn more at the next upcoming orientation.
480-362-2650
NAMI
Virtual Town Hall: Mental Health Treatment and the Court System.
Learning objectives offered by Subject Matter Experts share overview of the court system where individuals with mental health conditions are disproportionately represented.
https://nami-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PlFm1cEmRDKLwaqmUefw-w#/registration
Webinar
November 13th
1 – 2:30 pm
VRATE
Vision Rehabilitation and Technology Expo
for people living with low vision, blindness, and Deaf-Blind.
Great opportunity to connect, learn, and empower yourself.
https://vrate.org/registration/
Ability 360 Campus/Phoenix
Nov 14th
9 am – 4 pm
Mental Health America
Learn what you can do to help.
Review the guide for resources and information.
Getting started: A guide for new mental health caregivers
https://mhanational.org/guide-for-new-mental-health-caregivers/
Ongoing
bpHope
Tips and Advice for Living with a Child or Teen with Bipolar.
Articles, advice, and information available.
Free downloads and free newsletters.
Living Well | Bipolar Relationships & Bipolar Family Support or
https://www.bphope.com/tips-living-with-a-kids-child-or-teen-with-bipolar/
Ongoing
Child Crisis Arizona
Anger Management for Kids
Learn skills and techniques to help your child with their anger management.
Complete course at your own pace.
https://www.childcrisisaz.org/what-we-do/online-courses
Ongoing