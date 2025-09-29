SRCCF November Contribution Requests Forms – DUE Friday October 31, 2025

*** Note: October Applications closed on September 26th ***

The Salt River Community Children’s Foundation (SRCCF) is now accepting applications for their November Regular Meeting Agenda.

COMPLETED APPLICATIONS ARE DUE: Friday, October 31, 2025 by 5:00 PM



(Any incomplete applications or applications received after the Due Date will roll over to the following SRCCF Monthly Agenda)

Requirements:

MUST BE an Enrolled SRPMIC Community Children

MUST BE between the ages of Birth up to 17 years old

MUST BE submitted by a parent of legal guardian

For Organization(s), MUST benefit a majority of Enrolled SRPMIC Community Children

Required Documents

Detailed Invoice or Quote – Must submit an invoice or quote which accounts for all funds being requested. Must equal the Total Amount Requested.

– Must submit an invoice or quote which accounts for all funds being requested. Must equal the Total Amount Requested. Current Academic Grades For the Youth – Must submit current academic grades for the youth who is to benefit from this request, if of school age, indicating a quarter or semester grade average of a C or better (or its equivalent). SRCCF may consider extenuating circumstances and either waive the grade average requirement or submission of this information where deemed appropriate.

– Must submit current academic grades for the youth who is to benefit from this request, if of school age, indicating a quarter or semester grade average of a C or better (or its equivalent). SRCCF may consider extenuating circumstances and either waive the grade average requirement or submission of this information where deemed appropriate. Written Statement From the Youth – Must submit a statement from the youth who is to benefit from the request (where age and ability appropriate) explaining how the funds would benefit them.

– Must submit a statement from the youth who is to benefit from the request (where age and ability appropriate) explaining how the funds would benefit them. Any Additional Information Explaining / Supporting the Contribution Request



Explaining / Supporting the Contribution Request Organizations Only – Copy of §7871(a)(1)(A, B, & C) or §501(C)(3) Determination Letter (if formally organized)

Submit Complete Applications via Email, Fax, or Drop Off:

E-mail: SRCCF@srpmic-nsn.gov

Fax: (480) 362-7593

Drop Off: Administration Department

Two Waters Building A, 3rd Floor, Suite 300

The Foundation will review Completed Applications on Friday, November 14, 2025 (Date is subject to change).

A Board Member or Staff Support will follow up with the status of your application.