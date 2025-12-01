As the seasons change, so does the risk of respiratory viruses like Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Protect yourself and your loved ones by staying informed and up to date on recommended vaccinations.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and older at the Wellness Center.

If you’re 50+, pregnant, or caring for a child under 19 months, talk to your provider about the RSV vaccine.

Don’t wait until symptoms hit — prevention is key.

📞 If you’re feeling sick, call SRPMIC Public Health at 480-362-2603 to report and get guidance.