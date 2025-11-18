Salt River Fire Department November Safety Message – Thanksgiving Safety Tips
- Avoid giving pets leftovers or bones
- Clean your oven and test your alarms
- If deep frying your turkey, do it outside
- Keep children away from stoves, fires, and cooking areas
- Stay alert in the kitchen
- Keep knives and sharp utensils out of reach
- Have fire extinguishers nearby to put out fires
- Cook the Thanksgiving turkey thoroughly
- Never leave candles or fires unattended
Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!