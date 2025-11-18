Salt River Fire Department November Safety Message – Thanksgiving Safety Tips

  • Avoid giving pets leftovers or bones
  • Clean your oven and test your alarms
  • If deep frying your turkey, do it outside
  • Keep children away from stoves, fires, and cooking areas
  • Stay alert in the kitchen
  • Keep knives and sharp utensils out of reach
  • Have fire extinguishers nearby to put out fires
  • Cook the Thanksgiving turkey thoroughly
  • Never leave candles or fires unattended

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

