Join us as we come together to honor and recognize our SRPMIC community veterans and employee veterans for their service and dedication.
This joint celebration is a time for our community to express gratitude, share stories, and pay tribute to all who have served.
🎖️ Highlights include:
• Special recognition of SRPMIC Veterans
• Community gathering and fellowship
• Guest speakers and presentations
• Refreshments and cultural acknowledgments
We hope to see everyone there as we honor and celebrate our veterans.