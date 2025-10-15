Join us as we come together to honor and recognize our SRPMIC community veterans and employee veterans for their service and dedication.

This joint celebration is a time for our community to express gratitude, share stories, and pay tribute to all who have served.

🎖️ Highlights include:

• Special recognition of SRPMIC Veterans

• Community gathering and fellowship

• Guest speakers and presentations

• Refreshments and cultural acknowledgments

We hope to see everyone there as we honor and celebrate our veterans.