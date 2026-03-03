StrongLife Community Wellness Program
StrongLife is a wellness incentive program designed to encourage healthy lifestyles for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members. The program promotes balance in mind, body, family, culture, and finances by rewarding participants for engaging in wellness activities throughout the year.
Participants track their activities and submit monthly reports to earn points that can be redeemed for gift cards.
The StrongLife Community Wellness Program aims to cultivate a healthy Community in mind, body, and spirit through five core themes:
- Physical Wellness: Encourages fitness and nutrition as foundations for a quality life, emphasizing active living and joy.
- Mental Wellness: Supports mental health through counseling, stress management, and mindfulness practices.
- Spiritual Wellness: Promotes connection to cultural traditions and personal beliefs for an enriched spiritual life.
- Social Wellness: Fosters community engagement and healthy relationships among members.
- Environmental Wellness: Highlights the importance of living in harmony with the environment.
Participants earn points by completing activities within these wellness areas.
In collaboration with Scottsdale Community College, SRPMIC offers fitness programs tailored for tribal members, including access to the college’s fitness center and wellness resources. Follow us on Facebook to learn more and connect with the StrongLife community!
How Does StrongLife Work?
Step 1 – Track Your Activities
Participants track activities they complete in any of the five wellness themes. Activities can take place anywhere — they are not limited to locations within the Community.
Step 2 – Submit Your Monthly Activity Sheet
After the month ends, participants submit their activity report either:
- Online
- By email
- By text
- By dropping off a written report
Step 3 – Points Are Reviewed
The StrongLife Wellness Manager reviews submitted activities and tallies points.
Step 4 – Receive Incentives
Participants who qualify receive gift cards issued in $25 increments.
Unused points roll over into the next month.
Who Can Participate
StrongLife is open to:
- Enrolled Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members ages 5 and older
- Immediate family members living in the same household may also participate
- Non-member partners must be in a relationship of five years or longer and live in the home
StrongLife Online Forms
StrongLife Registration
StrongLife Activity Report
Summarize your activities for the month. You do not need to report daily, so if you exercise for one hour every day you would state, “31 days walk for 1 hour” or “walk 1 hr 31x”. Keep each activity on a separate line. Make sure you report your activities monthly at the first part of the month.
StrongLife Resources
In addition to the resources linked below, StrongLife has a collaboration with Scottsdale Community College (SCC). Visit the SCC website for more information.
FAQs (Image)
Registration Form (PDF)
StrongLife Contact Information
Toni Harvier, SRPMIC StrongLife Community Wellness Manager
Direct Work Phone: 480-362-7467
Direct Work Cell: 602-587-9133
Email: Toni.Harvier@srpmic-nsn.gov