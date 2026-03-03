StrongLife Community Wellness Program

StrongLife is a wellness incentive program designed to encourage healthy lifestyles for Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community members. The program promotes balance in mind, body, family, culture, and finances by rewarding participants for engaging in wellness activities throughout the year.

Participants track their activities and submit monthly reports to earn points that can be redeemed for gift cards.

The StrongLife Community Wellness Program aims to cultivate a healthy Community in mind, body, and spirit through five core themes:​

Physical Wellness: Encourages fitness and nutrition as foundations for a quality life, emphasizing active living and joy.​

Encourages fitness and nutrition as foundations for a quality life, emphasizing active living and joy.​ Mental Wellness: Supports mental health through counseling, stress management, and mindfulness practices.​

Supports mental health through counseling, stress management, and mindfulness practices.​ Spiritual Wellness: Promotes connection to cultural traditions and personal beliefs for an enriched spiritual life.​

Promotes connection to cultural traditions and personal beliefs for an enriched spiritual life.​ Social Wellness: Fosters community engagement and healthy relationships among members.​

Fosters community engagement and healthy relationships among members.​ Environmental Wellness: Highlights the importance of living in harmony with the environment.​

Participants earn points by completing activities within these wellness areas.