🏀🔥 WHO’S READY TO HOOP? 🔥🏀

Community Recreational Services Athletics 2026 Salt River High School Basketball Tournament is returning to Ske:g Himdag Ki: Courts and we’re looking for teams ready to compete for the title. Grab your squad, build your roster, and get ready to battle it out on the court.

Registration runs March 23 – April 3 with a $200 team entry fee. The tournament will be held at Ske:g Himdag Ki: and will feature both Boys and Girls team divisions.

🏆 Tournament Awards:

1st Place

2nd Place

3rd Place

MVP

All-Tournament Team

Bring the teamwork. Bring the hustle. Bring the energy. Only one team will take the championship. Will it be yours?

For questions or more information, please contact CRS Athletics at (480) 362-6365 or Robin Hendricks, Athletic Coordinator II, at (480) 362-5785.