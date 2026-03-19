Have you ever wondered about your ancestors and the stories that connect you to the past? Join Community Recreational Services and the Salt River Tribal Library for our Ancestry Library Class and learn how to begin exploring your family history.

During this class, participants will receive guided instruction on how to navigate free ancestry research databases, including Census, Birth, Death, and Military records. Whether you are just getting started or looking to dig a little deeper, this session will help you uncover valuable information and build your family tree with confidence.

Upcoming Date:

Friday, April 10, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Salt River Tribal Library, 2nd Floor of Ske:g Himdag Ki:

No sign-up required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Open to Ske:g Himdag Ki: members and SRPMIC community members.

For questions or more information, please contact the Salt River Tribal Library at (480) 362-6600 or email TribalLibrary@SRPMIC-nsn.gov